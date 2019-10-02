Whitmer explains rationale behind 147 line-item vetoes on budget

(10/2/2019) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $59 billion budget to avoid a government shutdown, but she took the bold step of vetoing out almost 150 line items on the Republican budget proposal.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued 147 line-item vetoes to the budget proposal passed by the Republican-led Legislature.

She claims the legislature wasn't "genuine" about negotiations.

Republicans disagree. House Speaker Lee Chatfield of Levering said there were negotiations, but Whitmer stepped away from the table.

He said lawmakers spent the final three weeks of September working on the budget while the governor refused to meet.