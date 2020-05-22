Whitmer extends Michigan's 'Safer at Home' order for two more weeks

(5/22/2020) - Michigan will remain under the "Safer at Home" order for two additional weeks after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an extension on Friday.

The order now will continue through June 12. Public facilities like movie theaters, casinos and gyms must remain closed under the order.

Whitmer also extended Michigan's State of Emergency for the coronavirus pandemic for three additional weeks until June 19. She said both extensions will help reduce the chances of a second coronavirus wave.

The stay home order and State of Emergency both were slated to expire on May 28 before Whitmer extended them Friday.

“While the data shows that we are making progress, we are not out of the woods yet," Whitmer said. "If we’re going to lower the chance of a second wave and continue to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the spread of this virus, we must continue to do our part by staying safer at home.”

Despite the stay home order and State of Emergency extensions, Whitmer relaxed several restrictions this week. Restaurants and bars in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula were allowed to reopen partially Friday.

Retail stores and auto dealerships will be allowed to reopen next week by appointment only. Bans on non-essential medical, dental and veterinary care also are ending next week.

All construction and outdoor work was allowed to resume two weeks ago while manufacturing returned on May 12.

“All of us know the importance of getting people back to work and the economy moving again,” Whitmer said. “But the worst thing we can do is open up in a way that causes a second wave of infections and death, puts health care workers at further risk, and wipes out all the progress we've made.”