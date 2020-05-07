Whitmer extends 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order, allows auto plants to restart

(5/7/2020) - Michigan will remain under the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order for an additional two weeks, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday.

The order was scheduled to end on May 15, but Whitmer extended it for a third time through May 28. The "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order prohibits all non-essential travel.

However, the order issued Thursday releases restrictions on manufacturing plants, which will be allowed to resume production on May 11.

General Motors has shared plans with the United Auto Workers to resume full production by May 18. Plants will begin reopening soon to fill the production pipeline by that date.

"The UAW will continue to have dialogue and aggressively pursue all avenues over the health and safety of our members, their families and their communities as we cautiously go into our next phase of battling this pandemic while worksites reopen,” UAW President Rory Gamble said.

Manufacturing plants are required to offer workers a daily screening when they report for work, including temperature screenings and a questionnaire asking about potential symptoms or exposure to coronavirus patients.

Plants also have to designate limited points of entry to their facilities and suspend entry for all non-essential personnel, including tours. Workers will be trained about how coronavirus transmits from person to person, along with signs and symptoms of the illness.

Plant management will be required to send everyone home if a worker

Any workers who cannot remain six feet apart while doing their jobs will be required to wear a mask. Workers who are within three feet of each other are encouraged to wear face shields, as well.

“We believe the manufacturing industry has a big role to play in Michigan's economic recovery and we're ready to lead the way,” said John Walsh, president and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturers Association. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with the governor to bring the manufacturing industry back up to full strength.”