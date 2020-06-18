Whitmer extends coronavirus State of Emergency until mid-July

(6/18/2020) - Michigan will remain under a State of Emergency due to coronavirus for nearly another month.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the emergency declaration on Thursday through July 16. She said the move mirrors actions from most of the 49 other states, which are under some type of emergency order.

Whitmer said the State of Emergency is necessary to allow her to continue taking action to protect workers and families from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The aggressive measures we took at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have worked to flatten the curve, but there is still more to be done to prevent a second wave,” Whitmer said.

The extension comes after numerous coronavirus restrictions were eased this week, including a return for hair salons and indoor dining at restaurants.

However, indoor gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, some government offices and other public facilities remain closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula both moved to Phase 5 of Whitmer's six-part reopening plan. She still hopes to move all of Michigan to Phase 5 by Fourth of July weekend, which would allow most closed facilities to reopen.

“We owe it to the heroes on the front lines to keep doing our part by wearing a mask when in public and practicing social distancing," Whitmer said. "Now is not the time to get complacent. We must continue to stay vigilant and flexible in order to reduce the chance of a second wave.”