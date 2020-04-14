Whitmer extends expiration dates on licenses, state ID cards, registrations

(4/14/2020) - Michigan drivers are getting a reprieve on renewing their driver's licenses, state ID cards and commercial vehicle registrations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Monday extending the expiration date of those documents until after Michigan's State of Emergency is scheduled to end.

Under the order:

-- Commercial vehicle registrations, including temporary registrations, set to expire on or after March 1 are extended to June 30.

-- Driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and commercial driver’s licenses set to expire between March 1 and May 31 are extended to June 30.

The order suspends penalties for driving with a recently expired but otherwise valid registration. It does not apply to drivers with suspended or revoked driver's licenses.

“In times of crisis and uncertainty, the last thing you want to think about is having to renew your driver’s license or state ID card,” Whitmer said. “It is my sincere hope this order gives all Michiganders with expiring identification some peace of mind as we continue our united front to slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state.”

Registration and license renewals can be completed online through the Michigan Secretary of State website.