Whitmer extends face mask requirement for grocery stores, pharmacies

(6/18/2020) - Shoppers are required to wear a face mask or covering at grocery stores and pharmacies in Michigan for nearly another month to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an order Wednesday evening extending the face mask requirement through July 15. The order has been in place since March.

It applies to every shopper who can medically tolerate a face mask or covering to wear one over their nose and mouth while inside. If a mask is not available, customers can use a bandanna, handkerchief or other cloth.

The order also requires all grocery stores to offer two hours of shopping per week only for vulnerable populations, such as senior citizens and patients with chronic medical conditions.

Grocery stores and pharmacies are required to notify all staff if an employee tests positive for coronavirus without divulging that individual's private health information.

“This executive order will help us continue to protect employees and customers at grocery stores and pharmacies,” Whitmer said. “I encourage all Michiganders to practice social distancing and wear a face mask when they are out in public so we can protect the heroes on the front lines of this crisis and avoid a second wave of COVID-19.”