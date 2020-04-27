Whitmer extends personal protection orders for 90 days during coronavirus pandemic

(4/27/2020) - All personal protection orders in Michigan will be extended by 90 days during the coronavirus pandemic under an order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer's action follows a Michigan Supreme Court order extending court-issued personal protection orders until 90 days after Michigan's State of Emergency ends.

Any PPOs that would have expired during the pandemic automatically are extended until at least July 21.

“Michiganders who file for personal protection orders due to threats, stalking, and abuse should have peace of mind in their homes during the ongoing health crisis,” Whitmer said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the automatic extensions are necessary because people with personal protection orders could not go to court and seek extensions from a judge due to social distancing requirements.

“Unfortunately, these victims are particularly vulnerable to stalking and harassment — which is why they sought protection in the first place,” Nessel said.