Whitmer forming council to recommend how schools can reopen this fall

(5/15/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is creating a new group to form plans for reopening K-12 schools in Michigan this fall.

The 20-member Return to Learning Advisory Council will include students, parents, educators and public health officials to formalize a process for deciding how schools can begin classes again.

“It’s critical we bring together experts in health care and education, as well as students, educators, and families to think about how and if it’s possible to safely return to in-person learning in the fall and how to ensure the more than 1.5 million K-12 students across Michigan get the education they need and deserve,” Whitmer said.

Michigan K-12 closed on March 16, when coronavirus started spreading widely. The council will rely on data and science to determine when schools can reopen and what instruction will entail, she said.

Schools were required to develop and implement remote learning plans for students to continue over the spring and summer.

The Return to Learning Advisory Council's work will include:

-- Reaching out to stakeholders to discuss planning for the 2020-2021 school year.

-- Conferring with public health experts and epidemiologists for advice.

-- Recommending actions to remove barriers to delivering education before Michigan reaches Phase 6 of the plan to reopen the state economy.

-- Recommending systems to provide remedial support for students who experience learning loss over the extra long spring and summer school closure.

The Council of Michigan Foundations and C.S. Mott Foundation in Flint are financially supporting the Return to Learning Advisory Council's work.

“I want to thank all of the parents who have been burning the candle at both ends these last few months trying to help their kids stay on track with their schoolwork while juggling their other responsibilities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I know it hasn’t been easy,” Governor Whitmer said.