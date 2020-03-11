Whitmer, health officials expect more coronavirus cases, offer steps to limit spread

(3/11/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and health officials expect more coronavirus cases to appear in Michigan as the illness continues spreading.

They are recommending a number of commonsense strategies to help slow the spread of COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus. It was first confirmed in Michigan on Tuesday evening.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the state currently has the two confirmed cases announced Tuesday night, but more are likely.

"This pandemic is serious and we all have to do our part to limit the spread as much as possible," Khaldun said.

Whitmer and state health officials encouraged a series of steps Wednesday to prevent coronavirus. The steps extend from individuals to employers, schools and community organizations.

-- Learn about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

-- Stay home when sick.

-- Disinfect commonly used surfaces, such as doorknobs, keyboards, cell phones and light switches.

-- Wash hands and cover coughs or sneezes.

-- Maintain a supply of food, medication and essentials.

-- Cancel or postpone large gatherings or sport events with more than 100 people in attendance.

-- Encourage remote work or learning opportunities.

-- Limit nonessential travel.

-- Monitor the health situation at any care facilities where any loved ones are staying and limit visits only to people absolutely necessary.

They encouraged employers to find opportunities for workers to stay home if possible, provide cleanliness supplies, offer flexible sick leave policies and allow employees to stay home and care for loved ones.