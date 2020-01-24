Whitmer invited deliver Democrat response to State of the Union address

(1/24/2020) - Six days before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers the State of the State address in Lansing, she will give the Democrat response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union.

Trump will address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4 and Whitmer will offer a response immediately afterward. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar of Texas will offer a response to Trump's address in Spanish.

“This response is an exciting opportunity to show the American people that not only are Democrats getting things done for them, but also for future generations to come,” Whitmer said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer made the announcement on Friday. Schumer credited Whitmer for expanding health care options, good-paying job opportunities and working to provide clean drinking water.

"Whether it's pledging to 'Fix the Damn Roads' or investing in climate solutions, Governor Whitmer's vision for the future is exactly what this country needs, and I'm thrilled she is giving the Democratic response,” Schumer said.

Pelosi said Whitmer has "rolled up for sleeves" to take positive action for all Michigan residents since she took over the governor's office.

"Her decades of hard work on behalf of the people should serve as a model for our nation," Pelosi said. "She’s a forward-looking leader who is laser-focused on solving problems for everyday Michiganders and is uniquely qualified to deliver Democrats’ message of progress for all Americans.”

Michigan is expected to be a major battleground in the 2020 presidential election.