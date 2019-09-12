Whitmer on vetoing Republican budget bills: 'We'll see'

(9/12/2019) - Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is noncommittal about signing budget bills if the Republican-led Legislature sends them to her desk following a breakdown in talks.

She said Thursday she would do "what I've got to do." Asked if that meant she would veto the measures, she said "we'll see" and added she was hopeful to see bills that prioritize public education.

As governor, Whitmer has the power to issue line-item vetoes for individual spending items while still signing the budget.

A half-dozen legislative conference committees began voting Thursday, with more expected to meet next week. A K-12 budget would boost base per-pupil funding by 3%, which is less than what Whitmer proposed.

Whitmer and Republicans are at odds over short-term road funding despite agreeing to put aside negotiations over a long-term road-funding plan.

