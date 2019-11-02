Whitmer orders flags lowered for former Congressman Conyers

(11/02/19)-Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags be lowered in the state Capitol complex and in public buildings and grounds across Michigan to honor the late John Conyers.

Flags should be lowered to half-staff starting Monday - the day of his funeral - through the following Sunday.

Hundreds came to pay their respects to Conyers during an open service on Saturday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

The public viewing is expected to continue Sunday.

Conyers, a Detroit Democrat, was one of the longest-serving members of Congress and used his influence to push for civil rights.

He co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus in 1969.

Whitmer says Conyers' impact "will not be forgotten."

She cites his work to spearhead criminal justice and voting rights changes.