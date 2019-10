(10/05/19)- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, to remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day is the first day of Fire Prevention Week.

Established by presidential proclamation in 1925, it will be observed from Sunday, October 6th through Saturday, October 12 of this year.