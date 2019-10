(10/19/19)- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags lowered at all state buildings and grounds in honor of late Gov. William G. Milliken.

Milliken was Michigan's longest-serving governor.

He died Friday at age 97.

Whitmer said Saturday the flags should be displayed at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds and facilities through Nov. 1.

They're being lowered for 14 days to honor each year that Milliken served in Michigan's top office.