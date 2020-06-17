Whitmer proclaims Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan

(6/17/2020) - Michigan will mark the annual Juneteenth celebration on Friday, but not with an official holiday like other states.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan. The holiday coincides with the date when slavery ended in the U.S. in 1865.

“Juneteenth is a crucial day in our nation’s history to remember how far we have come and recognize how far we still have to go,” Whitmer said.

She pointed to the recent controversial deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery as evidence that systemic racism still affects black Americans.

Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II pledged to continue working to stamp out racism and make Michigan an equitable state for everyone regardless of color or background.

"I am committed to working every day to build a state that is representative and responsive to the people we serve," he said.

Juneteenth started when a Union Army general landed at Galveston, Texas, during the Civil War in 1865 and declared all slaves remaining in the Confederacy as free with equal personal and property rights as their former owners.

Texas declared Juneteenth as an official state holiday in 1980, followed by several others states over the past 40 years. Governors in New York and Virginia worked to create official Juneteenth holidays in their states this week.