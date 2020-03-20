Whitmer prohibits nonessential medical and dental procedures due to coronavirus

(3/20/2020) - Doctors and dentists in Michigan are prohibited from performing any nonessential procedures beginning Saturday evening to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

No nonemergency treatments are allowed after 5 p.m. at hospitals, surgical centers or dental offices. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Friday, which will remain until the State of Emergency ends.

“Our health care workers are on the front lines every day protecting Michiganders during these extraordinary and difficult times,” Whitmer said. "By postponing all non-essential medical and dental procedures, we expect to reduce the strain on the health care system and protect people."

Some examples of procedures that will be prohibited beginning Saturday evening include:

-- Joint replacements.

-- Bariatric surgery.

-- Cosmetic surgery.

Any emergency trauma surgery or procedures necessary to avoid significant negative health, safety and welfare effects on the patient will be allowed. Examples of allowed procedures include:

-- Procedures to treat advanced cardiovascular disease.

-- Oncology and cancer treatments or tests.

-- Pregnancy or delivery procedures.

-- Organ transplants.

-- Any procedures related to kidney dialysis.