Whitmer proposes $61.9 billion budget with boost in school funding

(2/6/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a $61.9 billion state budget, including what she bills as the biggest increase for classroom operations in 20 years.

The plan unveiled Thursday would boost overall spending by 3.9%. The Democrat proposes increasing base per-student funding by $225, or 2.8%, for most schools.

She also proposes a $60 million boost for special education and a $60 million increase for academically at-risk and economically disadvantaged students.

Whitmer again is seeking funding for her proposed Reconnect program to provide tuition-free community college or technical training for nontraditional students age 25 and older without an associate's or bachelor's degree.