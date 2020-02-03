Whitmer ready for national stage Tuesday to rebut State of the Union address

(2/3/2020) - Democrats are putting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on the national stage Tuesday to rebut President Donald Trump's State of the Union message.

By elevating a fresh face and casting an election-year spotlight on the Midwest, the party looks to win back states Trump narrowly captured.

The 48-year-old’s ascendance comes as Democrats hope to solidify gains with female voters and as two men in their late 70s, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, lead national primary polls.

Whitmer's selection has led to increased speculation that she could be a running mate pick, though she says she is not interested.

Whitmer will be giving the national Democratic address from East Lansing High School, where her two daughters attend classes, immediately after Trump's address.

“Democrats across the country have a plan to improve education, fix our infrastructure, expand and protect health care coverage, and build an economy that works for everyone," Whitmer said. "Our nation deserve this type of leadership, and we are ready to take action to get it done.”