Whitmer requests, supports measures to eliminate police racism

(6/3/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her support of or request for a number of measures designed to eliminate racism among police in Michigan.

She asked the Michigan Commission of Law Enforcement Standards to provide guidance on continuing education for police, including diversity and implicit bias training.

Whitmer also supports a bill in the Michigan Senate that would require all new law enforcement officers to complete training in implicit bias and de-escalation, along with mental health screenings.

She also is encouraging police departments to follow comprehensive reporting when they use force and implement duty to intervene policies for officers who see colleagues act inappropriately.

“The deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor were a result of hundreds of years of inequity and institutional racism against Black Americans,” said Whitmer. “Here in Michigan, we are taking action and working together to address the inequities Black Michiganders face every day."

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said many black and Latino residents feel underserved or threatened by law enforcement around the state. He is calling on communities to adopt measures that build trust and accountability among police.

“People across Michigan have been calling for changes to police practices, and these actions are clear steps in the direction of needed reform," Gilchrist said.

Michigan State Police already are taking measures to increase diversity and eliminate racism within its ranks. The department has a new equity and inclusion officer position -- like all other state agencies -- and is working to increase the minority applicant pool to 25%.

All troopers are required to attend recurring implicit bias training while the department is using a pilot program for civilian staff members to complete similar training.

“Our members take an oath to protect and serve all people, and in this time, we cannot stand on the outside looking in," said Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper. "We must listen and take action, reviewing our policies and practices to work together to pave a path forward where everyone has a voice and all are treated equally as human beings.”