Whitmer requires long-term care facilities to do more in preventing coronavirus

(4/15/2020) - Nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Michigan have been ordered to take additional steps to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order Tuesday requiring the facilities to notify all residents and staff whenever there is a positive coronavirus case inside and create separate units for any infected residents.

The order also directs the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to work with nursing homes and long-term care facilities on establishing regional hubs to treat patients with significant needs.

Whitmer said residents and staff at long-term care facilities are at higher risk of coronavirus infection if the illness gets inside.

"The spread of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on residents and employees at Michigan’s long-term care facilities,” Whitmer said. “That’s why I am taking action to implement policies that will protect the most people we can in those facilities."

Requirements for Michigan nursing facilities are based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nursing homes will be required to provide the proper personal protective equipment to residents and staff in the dedicated coronavirus wards in each facility.

“The residents and dedicated employees at our long-term care facilities are some of the most vulnerable people when it comes to the spread of COVID-19, and we must do everything we can to protect them,” said Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.