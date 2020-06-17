Whitmer says Michigan's coronavirus response worked based on new study

(6/17/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer highlighted some main points of a recently released report by the Imperial College in the United Kingdom.

The study looked at how Michigan and other states responded the the COVID-19 outbreak. Whitmer said the results show Michigan's coronavirus response worked well.

"The report shows that as we announced our orders and other measures to combat the spread, the rate of infection fell," she said.

Whitmer said Michiganders are seeing the impact of the aggressive actions the state has taken to protect Michigan everyone against COVID-19.

"It has significantly lowered the number of cases and deaths that would have occurred if the state had done nothing," she said.

During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in March, Michigan was was seeing 1,000 new cases a day and dozens of deaths on average. On Wednesday, the state reported just over 200 new cases and two deaths.

The Imperial College report suggests Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order helped to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and ultimately saved lives.

Before the public health measures were in place, the average confirmed coronavirus patient in Michigan spread the illness to three other people. As measures were implemented and adherence grew, Michigan's infection rate decreased to 2.25 people, then to 1.25 people and down to 0.8 people now.

Several states that were among the first to ease restrictions are now seeing a rise in coronavirus cases. Michigan, however, remains on a steady decline in the number of new cases.