Whitmer seeks extension of Michigan National Guard's coronavirus mission

(5/28/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked for permission to continue using the Michigan National Guard for coronavirus relief efforts through July.

She sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday to extend the National Guard's mission, which the federal government is paying for, through July 31. Trump's current authorization ends June 24.

Since being called up on March 18, the Michigan National Guard has worked on distributing health care supplies, food, personal protective equipment, warehousing items, disinfecting public spaces and helping with coronavirus testing.

“I’m requesting an extension to continue utilizing the Michigan National Guard so we can safely reopen our economy while putting the health and well-being of all Michiganders first,” Whitmer said.

She also asked Trump to make all Michigan National Guard members working on the coronavirus response eligible for retirement and education benefits under the federal GI Bill.

“The Michigan National Guard is a crucial part of our emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will remain vital to our ongoing recovery,” Whitmer said. “I want to ensure the brave men and women serving in the National Guard receive the benefits they’re entitled to and have earned.”