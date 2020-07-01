Whitmer signs $880 million spending bill for coronavirus measures

(7/1/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an $880 million spending bill on Wednesday to help pay for Michigan's coronavirus response.

The funding supports a variety of coronavirus-related programs and response activities around the state, including:

-- A $2 an hour pay raise for direct care workers.

-- $125 million to support child care costs for families.

-- $100 million to provide hazard pay for first responders.

-- $200 million to support local governments.

-- $100 million for small business restart grants.

-- $60 million for rental assistance to prevent evictions.

-- $25 million to provide more wireless hot spots and connectivity.

-- $18 million to provide health and safety grants for schools.

-- $14 million for food banks and domestic violence shelters.

-- $10 million to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration for workplace protections.

“I was pleased to sign this bill to put more federal funding to work across our state,” said Whitmer. “Between the signing of this bill today and the recent agreement on the 2020 budget announced earlier this week, we have now put the full amount of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund to use so that Michiganders can reap the full benefit of our federal funding.

She again called on Congress and President Donald Trump to pass another stimulus bill that would help fix budget deficits for state and local governments.