Whitmer signs bill to create statewide mental health hotline

(1/28/20) - Michigan will create a statewide mental health hotline under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The telephone referral system will be available 24 hours a day, seven days of the week and refer people experiencing a mental health crisis to service providers.

A spending law approved in 2018 included $3 million to develop, operate and maintain a hotline pilot program.

The new law, which was enacted Monday and takes effect in three months, will expand that program statewide.

Whitmer says signing the legislation is “a necessary step towards giving all Michiganders the care they need.”

