Whitmer signs executive order closing hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors

(03/21/2020)- If you have a hair or nail appointment, or a plan to get some new ink, you'll need to reschedule.

That's because Governor Gretchen Whitmer put into effect an executive order Saturday, to temporarily close all hair salons, nail shops, spas, and similiar services.

The closures will start Sunday at 9 a.m. and will continue through April 13th.

The Governor said "COVID-19 has created an unprecendented challenge to our way of life as Michiganders. That's why we are making decisions based on science and facts to protect public health and keep people safe."

