Whitmer signs law allowing roadside drug testing of drivers statewide

(6/11/2020) - A new law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed on Thursday allows for a statewide pilot program of testing potentially drug impaired drivers on the roadside.

The program started in 2017 with five counties and Michigan State Police were allowed to expand it statewide to all 83 counties last fall.

The bill Whitmer signed Thursday changes the Michigan Vehicle Code to allow for the statewide testing program beyond the original five counties. All certified drug recognition experts in the state are allowed to take part in the pilot program.

The tests are designed to detect the presence of a controlled substance on someone using an oral swab. A drug recognition expert can require the swab if they believe a driver is operating while intoxicated.

Refusal to allow the test can result in a civil infraction for a driver.

The test can detect the presence of amphetamines, benzodiazepines, cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamines and opiates.