Whitmer sued by residents alleging coronavirus orders unjustly took property

(4/16/2020) - Tensions are coming to a head over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's social distancing guidelines.

In addition to yesterday's "Operation Gridlock" protest in Lansing, four Michigan residents are now taking their frustrations to a judge.

They filed a federal lawsuit over the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order Tuesday, claiming that it unfairly infringes on their rights to associate with friends and family and use their private property.

An attorney representing the Oakland County and Roscommon residents said one client owns a landscaping company that had to lay off 15 workers.

"That amounts to a taking by the government of private property, which is authorized under the Constitution -- but when done so, they need to be justly compensated for it," said attorney David Helm, who is representing the plaintiffs.

He said another client is suing because they're unable to visit their long-time girlfriend under the order.

Helm said the lawsuit is arguing the restrictions take too much without offering enough in return. He's hoping to file a motion by today to get a temporary restraining order.

Whitmer's staff said they cannot speak about pending litigation.