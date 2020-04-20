Whitmer taking pay cut due to coronavirus budget challenges

(4/20/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking a pay cut to help Michigan cope with budget challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer announced Monday that she will forgo 10% of her salary and she has asked her senior staff members to do the same. She called the move a chance to lead by example.

“I know that times are tough and we as a state are going to be confronting a tough budget,” Whitmer said.

She makes $159,300 per year, so a 10% pay cut will save taxpayers nearly $16,000.

Whitmer has said Michigan faces revenue shortfalls of $1 billion to $3 billion in this fiscal year, which ends on Oct. 31, and $1 billion to $4 billion in the next fiscal year, which begins on Nov. 1.