Whitmer talks budget during visit to Mid Michigan

(10/06/19)- Backlash this week after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs the $59 billion dollars state budget in order to avoid a shutdown.

But she also used her executive authority to veto nearly 150 line items on the Republican budget proposal.

Whitmer claims lawmakers weren't "genuine" about negotiations.

The Governor talked about the budget Sunday after taking part in a race in Flushing.

Governor Whitmer said, "We have work yet to do and i'm confident that at some point we'll get back to the table and put a finer point on some of the issues but at the end of the day I've got a job to make sure that the public is safe that we're protecting people's healthcare and that's always my top most important thing that I do."

Whitmer hasn't said which of the vetoed funding she wants to restore if a budget deal can be reached.

