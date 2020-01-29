Whitmer talks school funding in SOS address

(01/29/2020)-"All Michigan students should have the opportunity to go properly funded schools. The one size fits all approach does not work, Any teacher can tell you," Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer said.

A sentiment echoed by Flint residents this week.

"You can see with the fact that the state balances their budget continually, takes road money from the school fund, the special education," said Flint resident and City Council President, Monica Galloway.

A new study out last week showed Michigan is among 16 states-- where the poorest school districts receive less funding than the wealthier ones. The report also urged state lawmakers to something about it.

They want the state to base the funding on student needs and to boost spending on low-income students and those with special needs.

Whitmer said they are addressing that discrepancy.

"This year, we are doubling down on the commitment to invest in early literacy. We're working to make Pre-K universal kids living in districts where test scores are low or poverty is high,"

The Governor also announced a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Flint and others.

To help families navigate the third grade reading laws, signed by Governor Rick Snyder.

"Every student has potential, but their need are often very different. This year, together we moved forward equitable funding formula, we did that together. And equitable funding is essential to meeting the needs of at risk students and students with special needs, Insuring that every child gets the skills to graduate and succeed in our workforce," Whitmer said.