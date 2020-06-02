Whitmer testifying before Congressional subcommittee Tuesday morning

(6/2/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is one of three governors virtually testifying to a U.S. House subcommittee about their state's COVID-19 response.

In addition to Whitmer, House Committee on Energy and Commerce's Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations is also hearing from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

According to 10 pages of prepared remarks that Whitmer's office released Tuesday morning, she plans to address the following topics for Congress:

-- Michigan's early struggle to provide personal protective equipment.

-- The strides to increase testing and contact tracing.

-- The impact on Michigan's economy.

-- The state's plan to re-engage the economy.