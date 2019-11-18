Whitmer veto could cut dozens of police officers, including 1 in Shiawassee County

(11/18/2019) - Is Gov. Gretchen Whitmer threatening public safety?

Local county and city police departments believe so, as they're scrambling to patrol their rural roads.

On two-lane country or dirt roads throughout Shiawassee County, their secondary road patrol deputy is the traffic unit. He responds to emergencies like crashes and catches speeding drivers.

"Our deputies stay busy enough in this County where they're primarily responding to calls," Sheriff Brian BeGole said. "There's time for traffic enforcement sometimes in between or on the way. But if they're en route to an emergency or a call, that they can't stop somebody. That's when it's always nice to fall back on that traffic unit."

BeGole said the governor's line item veto of the secondary road patrol program is a threat to public safety.

"Undoubtedly. The deputy assigned to that is known countywide, respected and he does a fantastic job. But, he is keeping people safe on our county roads," he said.

Their money from the state ran out on Oct. 1. So, BeGole said he asked the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners to front the bill of about $78,000.

The money funds the deputy's wages, vehicle inspection, equipment and safety training.

Right now, Begole said they found some extra cash in the general fund, but he's not sure how long the county can cover the unexpected cost.

"Times are tough," he said. "They struggle each year to maintain the budget and presently what we have, so I think it will be difficult. But, I'll leave that decision up to them."

Because Whitmer has said the line-item vetoes aren't absolute, BeGole is still hopeful the funding will be restored. He's working with the local state representative, too.

"Without that enforcement, I'm sure the speeds will go up and with the speeds going up, we're gonna see more increased accidents," he said.