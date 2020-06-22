Whitmer 'would think very serious about' preventing a Trump rally in Michigan

(6/22/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she would consider blocking President Donald Trump from holding a rally in Michigan if the he planned one.

According to the Associated Press, Whitmer "would think very seriously about" stepping in to stop such a large gathering.

In an interview before the president's Tulsa rally, Whitmer conceded she wasn't aware of the specific legal tools she had available to block a rally, but pointed to health concerns as her primary concern.

"We know that congregating without masks, especially at an indoor facility, is the worst thing to do in the midst of a global pandemic," Whitmer said. "I just know we have limitations on the number of people that can gather and that we're taking this seriously."

The majority of people at Saturday's rally in Oklahoma did not practice social distancing and weren't wearing masks.