Whitmer's $3.5 billion road bonding plan includes several I-475 and I-69 projects

(2/6/2020) - Freeways in Genesee County will get a lot of attention as part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's $3.5 billion road bonding plan.

A list of projects added and accelerated by the Michigan Department of Transportation with the funding includes 21 on I-475, one on I-69, another on M-21 and replacement of bridge decks on the I-69 and I-475 interchange.

Combined, Genesee County would see about $295.5 million worth of new projects and about $99.5 million worth of accelerated projects. That equates to more than 10% of the bond funding.

I-475 would receive a bulk of the Genesee County projects, including the following:

-- Replacing decking on six bridges in the I-69 and I-475 interchange for $13.1 million and adding an epoxy coating to decking on nine bridges at the interchange for $14.9 million in 2021.

-- Rebuilding both sides of I-475 from Thread Creek to the Flint River in Flint for $84 million in 2021. That project also includes replacing the I-475 bridges over Broadway Boulevard for $13.1 million.

-- Rebuilding both sides of I-475 from Bristol Road to Thread Creek in Burton and Flint and from the Flint River to Carpenter Road in Flint for $116 million in 2024.

-- Replacing entire bridges or decking on 19 overpasses and underpasses along I-475 in 2024.

MDOT's plan also calls for a $54 million rebuild of I-69 in Flint from Fenton Road to Dort Highway in 2021 and a $20 million rehabilitation project along M-21 from Morrish Road to I-75 in Clayton and Flint townships in 2021.

Other significant Mid-Michigan projects on the list include:

-- Rebuilding I-69 in Clinton County from Airport Road to I-96 for $43.7 million in 2021.

-- Rehabilitating I-69 in Lapeer County from Newark Road to the Lapeer-St. Clair county line for $36 million in 2021 and rebuilding I-69 from M-24 to Lake George Road for $49.6 million in 2022.

-- Two rehabilitation projects on U.S. 23 in Arenac County for a combined nearly $10 million in 2021.

-- Rehabilitating U.S. 127 this year from the Clinton-Gratiot county line north to M-57 in Gratiot County and from the U.S. 127 Business Route to Hatton Road, including the Welcome Center, in Isabella County.

Both projects would cost a combined nearly $40 million.