'Whodunit': Police reveal how they caught Dort Highway hit-and-run murder suspect

(6/20/2019) - Just after midnight on Thursday, June 6th, Flint Police and Michigan State Police responded to Dort Highway near Elm Road.

They found 22-year-old Nolan Thomas dead at the scene; and, EMS rushed 26-year-old Nick Collins, his fiance and Thomas' pregnant girlfriend to the hospital. Collins later died.

35-year-old Reggie Lay is now charged with their murders.

"Lay and Collins they did not know each other. And the other three victims, they did not know Lay at all. So, there was a verbal argument which escalated," Lt. Duane Zook explained.

He said all five of them were drinking during the argument and Lay hit Collins with a 2006 red SUV after Collins ran after him.

Thomas then shot at the car, which police said led Lay to then run over him and the two women.

Lay was gone by the time police arrived.

"So there was a lot of surveillance video that was available thankfully for detectives to review," Lt. Zook said.

The footage helped them identify the make, model and year of the car to create a list of potential suspects.

Lt. Zook said a witness on scene also gave critical information, leading them to an apartment complex on Lapeer Road.

"Where there was again some more surveillance video of Mr. Lay entering his complex, where he resides, almost immediately after the homicide, showing damage to the vehicle," Lt. Zook said.

MSP detectives arrested Lay on the 11th, just five days later; and Lt. Zook said, he confessed.

But still no car.

"He gave the story of okay the vehicle has been listed on Craigslist and it's out of state. So our detectives, they did not buy that," Lt. Zook explained.

And then, they received a tip on the 12th from someone close to Lay.

"A witness ended up following Mr. Lay to a storage facility; and she tipped off investigators, our detectives, as far as where this vehicle is." Lt. Zook said.

They executed a search warrant, picked it up; and Lay was formally charged Friday, June 14th, with 14 felonies.

At last check, Collins' fiance is still in critical condition. Thomas' girlfriend is okay.

