Why didn't Genesee County commissioners follow social distancing guidelines?

(3/18/2020) - The Genesee County Board of Commissioners have stood with the County's Health Director over the last week, reminding people hand washing and social distancing are key to helping slow down the spread of the coronavirus in our communities.

So, when they said this week's Board meeting would happen as usual Wednesday -- in person and open to the public -- ABC12 had to question why.

"In talking with our corporate counsel, it was his opinion that we still had to open up the meeting and run public services," The Board's Chairperson, Martin Cousineau, explained.

He also pointed out no one could get up to the boardroom unless you were screened and Cousineau escorted you up.

But it's important to remember, health officials have said you could be carrying around the virus and have no symptoms. That's the reason for social distancing.

"A lot of the things we're in a catch 22; and so, I'm not saying we're 100% right. But, we're trying to be right," Cousineau added.

He said it's been difficult to determine whose recommendations they should follow.

The Trump Administration and CDC say no social gatherings of more than 10 people.

And, Michigan's Governor says public gatherings shouldn't have more than 50 people.

At the meeting, they approved agenda items that didn't appear to be urgent matters.

And then, Board members voted on the County's declaration of emergency, making Chairperson Cousineau's declaration last week legal.

After the story aired, the Genesee County Prosecutor reached out to ABC12 to explain the Commissioners had to meet when taking that vote, in compliance with the Open Meeting Act.