Why is the fourth person involved in Family Dollar murder not facing charges?

(5/6/2020) - It's been six days since Calvin 'Duper' Munerlyn was gunned down on the job, working security for this Family Dollar store in Downtown Flint.

Six days since police say 44-year-old Larry Teague and 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop shot him and ran.

“The public's eyes and ears are the most important for any crime; and certainly, when you're tracking a fugitive, it’s - it's extremely helpful,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. “So if anybody has information, we sure hope they would call it in.”

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to either of their arrests, if the tip comes through them. That’s a total of $2,000.

Now, the U.S. Marshals are offering an additional $2,500 for each of them, a total of $5,000.

“MSP's fugitive folks are the best in the business and they will find them. They will capture them, they will bring them to justice,” Leyton said.

He explained Munerlyn was murdered because, in line with the Governor's executive order, he refused service to Sharmel Teague's 24-year-old daughter who wasn't wearing a mask.

Leyton said Teague screamed and spit at Munerlyn, left and then called her husband Larry Teague.

He returned to the store with her son, Bishop, just 20 minutes later. Leyton said Bishop fired a single deadly shot and the pair took off.

The Teagues and Bishop are charged with 1st degree premeditated murder -- why isn't the daughter whose lack of wearing a mask led to their actions?

“There was no probable cause that the daughter caused any crime, committed any crime,” Leyton said.

He explained she can't be charged with violating the Governor's executive order regarding wearing a mask because she never made it into the store. But he said, if any evidence develops, they'll pursue charges if necessary.

The Prosecutor does believe Teague and Bishop are alive. It's not clear if they're still together.

If you know where they are, you can reach Crime Stoppers anonymously through the P3 mobile app, their website crimestoppersofflint.com or by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

To contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Line, call 866-865-TIPS or visit their website usmarshal.gov/tips.

