Widower says Villages of Lapeer 'neglected to take proper precautions' with wife's care

(4/10/2020) - "They neglected to take proper precautions to protect the patients in that facility. And to me, it's criminal. It really is," Daryl Parker said.

His wife is one of two residents at the Villages of Lapeer nursing home who died from the coronavirus this week.

The family asked to share their story in hopes of protecting other families from their same heartbreak.

The Lapeer County Health Department now reporting "numerous" residents at the facility have tested positive.

Wanda Parker's family doesn't argue she had health problems for some time, including heart issues and diabetes. And, they understand the coronavirus pandemic is very real; but, they believe the facility neglected the safety of her and the other residents.

"She ended up being totally alone, luckily the nurse at the hospital put the phone by her, so Daryl could talk to her, but we never got to talk to her again," her son, Denny Williams said. "There's no - you know, we can have a service later maybe; but it just, it kills me to know that she was alone."

Williams saw his Mom for the last time on Saturday April 4th. They visited through her window at the Villages of Lapeer nursing home.

Just days later, 68-year-old Parker died from complications of the coronavirus.

"I'm feeling disappointed. I'm feeling shock, anger as to what went on in this place. And, nobody was notified at all with what was happening," Parker added.

Wanda's husband said they were never told the facility was dealing with positive cases of the coronavirus.

He found out the day before she died from both the ER doctor and a nurse from the facility.

"I feel that these people should have at least let the people know that has loved ones there what was going on; but they tried to hush it up as far as I'm concerned," Parker said.

Wanda was actually only supposed to be at the Villages of Lapeer for 12 days of rehab in November. But, her family said, she had a seizure 10 days in.

"It was all downhill from there, not only physically, but mentally. She could no longer use her legs," Parker explained.

Both Williams and Parker said they've had problems with the facility all five months she was there, but her insurance wouldn't allow them to move her.

"There was numerous times she was sent to the ER because of insulin drops," Williams explained. "Then, you'd get to the hospital and hear things like, well why wasn't her catheter changed. It's been 2-3 weeks and the doctors or nurses there were upset about it. So, it got to the point where we were there everyday to check on her."

Williams said had she never been sent to Villages of Lapeer, he believes he would've had more time with his Mom.

"It was just a bad place, I wouldn't wish it on nobody," Williams said.

ABC12 asked co-owner, Dr. Thomas Davis, about these allegations. He said he cannot comment at this time because it is a legal issue.

But he explained, there is a shortage of PPE across the country.

"We were not being negligent, we were doing everything we could, believe me," he said.

Dr. Davis confirmed that one week ago on April 3rd, they didn't have PPE yet for the employees. Which, he told ABC12, was okay; because, he said they didn't have coronavirus cases either.

But, on Wednesday, ABC12 reported an employee there said two days prior to that, on April 1st, she notified the facility that she had tested positive.

Now, the Lapeer County Health Department reports 'numerous' residents and 'several' workers have also tested positive.

When ABC12 asked for the exact numbers, the Health Director said she's not giving out specific numbers; because, she explained that she's not sure if they've all been put into the system yet.

The facility does now have the proper PPE thanks to the state, Dr. Davis said his search for more continues.

"Our staff is working hard and doing a good job, we're trying to support them as much as we can too," he said.

ABC12 also reported Wednesday, the state has opened an investigation into the facility.

When ABC12 spoke to the Governor earlier Friday afternoon, she stressed the importance of taking care of those in nursing homes.

"To protect our older Michiganders who are in nursing homes, to support the staff that works there, so that they can take care of themselves as well and stay home if they're sick," Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.