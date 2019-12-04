Wife adds deployed husband to family Christmas card

A Florida mother whose husband is serving the country overseas found a way to add him to their Christmas card.

This year will be Danielle Cobo’s first Christmas without her husband, who is a Black Hawk pilot with the U.S. Army, but she still wanted him to be included in a holiday photo. (Source: Family/WFTS/CNN)

This year will be Danielle Cobo’s first Christmas without her husband, who is a Black Hawk pilot with the U.S. Army, but she still wanted him to be included in a holiday photo.

“I said, ‘Can you take a photo of you in your uniform with your hand out?’ He really had no idea what I was doing," Cobo said.

The family’s Christmas card features Cobo with her twin boys on one half. On the other half, her husband in a foreign land.

Cobo’s husband misses out on moments and traditions, so adding him to the family card was a way to include him in a holiday tradition while he is deployed.

“Every time you go to bed, you’re constantly reminded that they’re not here," Cobo said. “The holidays are hard, and it’s hard when you’re doing it alone.”

She says that even though her husband is deployed, they are still a family unit.

“Our hearts are always in the right place," Cobo said.

She wants others to realize the sacrifices that soldiers and their families make.

“We’re just trying to hold it all together. It’s a sacrifice amongst everybody," Cobo said.

Copyright 2019 WFTS via CNN. All rights reserved.