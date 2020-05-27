Will grocery and party stores be ready for influx of bottle returns?

(05/27/2020) -- It's an all too familiar sight, maybe inside your garage or the back of your car -- lots of empty bottles and cans. You might be wondering just when you'll be able to return them.

"It's hard to explain when we don't know the answers, and that's what they want is an answer," said Mindy Brown, who runs the Liquor Carousel in Grand Blanc.

She wanted answers too so she can tell her customers. She does have a plan in place once it happens, and that's a limit of just a few dozen cans or bottles.

"I'm not going to let people bring in $20 or $30 dollars at a time. That's a lot of work for my employees to do. It's time away from the counter and we need them up here," She said.

That same thought was echoed by Natalie Jones who works at Sims Market in Flint.

"Our customers know the rules here, so we wouldn't have a problem with them bringing in three dollars. We've got a limit of two or three dollars," Jones said.

Jones said even though they have a limit, she gets the question day in and day out by many, and that's when they can get those dimes back.

"They're paying a deposit when they're purchasing the beverage, but they're not able to bring them back."

ABC12 did reach out to larger grocery stores, like Meijer and Kroger to see what their plans are, but we did not hear back.

We also reached out to the state, and as of now there are no plans in the near future to allow bottle returns to resume.

