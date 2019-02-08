Willie Peterson officially charged with approaching, exposing himself at bus stops

(2/8/2019) - The man accused of approaching children at Saginaw school bus stops was formally charged Friday morning.

The judge arraigned 43-year-old Willie Peterson on charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, accosting a child for immoral purposes and indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person.

Peterson remained in custody after arraignment on $250,000 bond. He could face up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.

Police arrested Peterson on Tuesday as part of their investigation into four incidents involving children approached at Saginaw bus stops.

The first was reported around 7:10 a.m. on Jan. 11 on Madison Street near North Bond Street. A girl reported that the man tried to grab her while she walked separate from her brother.

The second incident happened around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 15 on North Bond Street near Reed Street. A girl told police a man got out of a four-door sedan and began chasing her before she got on the bus.

The third incident happened 10 minutes later on South Elm Street near Division Street. Four girls waiting at a bus stop reported seeing a suspicious man standing behind a tree looking at them.

The fourth incident happened around 8 a.m. on Jan. 25 on Mackinaw Street near Mason Street. Two girls were waiting at a bus stop when they saw a man make a lewd gesture as he drove by. He then followed them when they walked away and allegedly exposed himself.

Peterson was on parole when the alleged bus stop incident occurred and previously spent time in prison after gun, robbery and drug convictions. His criminal history dates back to 1993.