Wind Advisory in effect for 55 mph gusts Monday

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire ABC12 viewing area. A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for shoreline areas of Huron and Tuscola counties. Both of these are in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening.

Overnight, a rapidly strengthening storm system will move towards the Great Lakes region. This will bring more rain to Mid-Michigan tonight and through the first half of the day on Monday. A strong cold front is forecast to move through on Monday and this will cause our temperatures to crash and winds to pick up. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s and we will cool down into the 40s by the afternoon.

As noted above, a Wind Advisory has been posted for Monday for all of Mid-Michigan as some extremely strong winds are expected on the backside of this storm system. We'll start seeing the winds pick up during the morning and they will be strongest during the afternoon. Sustained winds from the west will be from 25-35 mph during its peak with gusts up to 55 mph. These strong winds could lead to some scattered power outages and tree damage. Make sure you don't have anything in your yard that could blow around. These winds will relax Monday night into Tuesday.

After this storm system moves away, Mid-Michigan will be stuck in a very cool weather pattern. This will keep temperatures well below normal for the rest of the extended forecast. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to get into the lower 40s with some slightly warmer temperatures by the end of the week. We are tracking a few chances for some sprinkles/flurries but no major storm systems are expected.