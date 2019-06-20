Wings of Mercy's fundraiser helps transport sick patients to major doctor visits

(6/20/2019) - Some very sick patients need more than a car ride to make their doctors appointments.

Wings of Mercy provides free transportation by air for people who need to travel long distances for treatments or to meet with specialists.

"We give you a ride to your appointments and your surgeries or your follow up visits," said Cody Welch, the president and founder of Wings of Mercy.

For years, the organization has given rides to sick patients with limited income needing treatment at medical centers within 600 miles of Eastern Michigan.

"You get to know your patients, you get to know their story. They're just people too," Welch said.

The organization's plane is not considered an ambulance, but it is crucial because they are still helping someone in a life or death situation.

"It's a fix when you get to help somebody. You know that you're making a difference not just for that individual but for all their families," Welch said.

Tim Draeger is a volunteer with the organization who has been flying with Welch for a long time.

"I've always looked for ways of helping organizations, people that need assistance," Draeger said.

Welch said to transport patients in the aircraft is very expensive.

"A flight 500 miles and back is about $700," he said.

Every year, Wings of Mercy has a 5K run/walk and a 1-mile fun run/walk at Linden Price's Airport. It's a way to raise money so patients never have to worry.

"We have the runway lights on, it's done at dusk, a lot of the runners finish after dark," Welch said.

The race is Saturday, but signups are still available. Draeger said they enjoy the race because it helps them do their job.

"We are giving people what they need to be able to live a more happier and healthier life and that's so heartwarming," he said.