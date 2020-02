(2/13/20) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $70 million was sold in Michigan.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the ticket for Wednesday night's game was sold at the Huron Plaza Liquor store in Pontiac.

The winning numbers were 14-47-54-55-68, and the Powerball was 25.

Michigan Lottery said a ticket in Michigan also matched four numbers for a 50-thousand dollar prize each.