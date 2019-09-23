Winning $80 million Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(9/23/19) - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Michigan is now $80 million richer.

The lucky player who purchased the ticket in Leelanau County was the sole winner of Saturday's jackpot.

The winning ticket was reportedly sold at a party store in Suttons Bay.

The numbers drawn were 01-09-22-36-68 with the Powerball 22.

The next game on Wednesday will be worth $40 million.

Lottery officials recommend checking your ticket as soon as possible.

A ticket worth a $1 million went unclaimed last year in Ypsilanti.

