Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of powerful weekend storm system

(1/9/2020) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western half of the Lower Peninsula ahead of a powerful system coming on Saturday.

The watch issued from the Grand Rapids office covers Clare, Gratiot and Isabella counties and areas to the west from Friday evening through Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service office in Detroit has issued a Hydrologic Outlook and Lakeshore Flooding Advisory due to the possibility of high water levels on lakes, rivers and streams this weekend into next week.

Forecasters are calling for heavy mixed precipitation, including the possibility of rain transitioning to an icy mix is possible in some areas and significant snowfall in other areas.

On top of that, heavy winds gusting around 45 mph could affect much of Lower Michigan. Power outages are likely and travel could be nearly impossible at times Saturday.

