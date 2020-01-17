Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mid-Michigan ahead of weekend snowfall

(1/17/2020) - Friday is a good chance to run errands and get some work done outdoors.

Snow moves into Mid-Michigan around midnight Friday night and continues, heavy at times, into Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Mid-Michigan starting at midnight and continuing into Saturday.

Areas north of Saginaw Bay could see about 4 to 7 inches of snow while southern parts of the region, including the Flint area and Great Lakes Bay Region, could see 3 to 5 inches.

Areas farther west from Lake Michigan to the U.S. 127 corridor, including Clare and Gratiot counties, also are under a Winter Weather Advisory with about 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Metro Detroit area, where 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible through noon on Saturday.

Snowfall rates Saturday morning may reach 1 to 2 inches per hour before some rain mixes in midday. Areas farther south will see the most rain, as highs reach the mid and upper 30s Saturday afternoon.

Areas north of Saginaw Bay are more likely to see a wintry mix and remain under snow showers.

Slippery road conditions are likely around the region for Saturday morning and could remain icy as temperatures fall back into the 20s Saturday night and stay in the low 20s Sunday.

Winds pick up Friday night and Saturday will be windy with gusts around 40 mph. That could create some blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility on the roads. Winds gradually lighten Sunday.

After this system moves out of the region, scattered snow showers are expected Sunday with light accumulations possible.