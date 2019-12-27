Fickle winter weather challenge businesses and parents

(12/27/19) - It's not too often we get 60 degree weather in December.

At the same time, there's no snow for kids on break from school either.

That has parents scrambling to find things for their kids to do over the holidays.

Instead of bouncing around the house between school sessions, some mid-Michigan kids are enjoying their time off bouncing on a trampoline, like at Planet 3 Extreme Air Park.

Without any snow on the ground, adults have had to come up with other ideas to occupy their free time, so they don't "flip out".

"I got to come here and we're going to go ice skating sometime here during break, so that's about it," said Mylah Ruff.

"I'm just spending time with my family, then going to friend's houses and then being able to go to places like this, it's fun," commented her friend Leah Peck.

Indoor activity parks are a place where children and adults can kick back for a couple of hours, and not have to worry about the weather outside.

"This is better than them playing video games or sitting around at home. They can be active and get some energy out and have a good time," said Tara Ruff.

Another place that strikes a chord are local museums, like the Sloan Exhibition at Courtland Center, which has hands-on exhibits for kids to stretch their imagination.

"We just finished coloring pictures and this is my friend Ada," said Ava Ferguson.

"Both my kids are high energy, so anywhere we can take them to burn off a little bit of that excess energy, especially around Christmas, when they're so sugar-fueled is great," added Lauren Goslee.

"I've got a bunch of my kids and friend's kids, and we're all getting together just to have a good time," said Kyle Ferguson.

Our fickle weather is creating some unique challenges for companies that depend on providing goods and services during what's supposed to be the colder months of the season.

"We have a full stock of bag salt and bulk salt that you see behind me, as well as, we've still got customers that are coming buying brick pavers that typically doesn't happen this time of year," said Rock Bottom Stone Supply Sales Manager Justin Ward.

Instead of two bins full of rock salt, one still has top soil.

Customers have been taking advantage of the warmer December weather to do other things beside snow removal.

"It's extra money. It's bonus money. This time of year, get any work done, get the guys out and get some money," commented Steve Dagenais, owner of Village Landscape.

Hardware stores haven't yet been able to put away items normally gone by this time of year, due to so much mild December weather.

"I think people that were straggling with yard work, came in, and we're very happy that we still have lawn and leaf bags, rakes, things of this nature for outdoor work," said Mike Balcom, Gill-Roy's Hardware Manager

Colder weather and snow are inevitable for mid-Michigan.

Until then, folks are taking advantage of the warmer weather for as long as it lasts.