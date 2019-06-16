Wise Township man dies in Isabella County crash

ISABELLA COUNTY (WJRT) (06/16/19) -- A Wise Township man is dead following a crash in Isabella County.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says it happened Sunday morning shortly before 6:00 a.m on Coleman Road between Chippewa and Wise.

Sheriff's Deputies say a passerby noticed an older model Jeep in the ditch.
When first responders arrived, it appeared the driver had driven off the roadway and struck a driveway culvert.

It's not known how long the victim had been in the ditch.

The crash is currently under investigation, pending medical examiner results.

 
