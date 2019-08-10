Wise Township man dies in early morning rollover crash in Isabella County

(08/10/19) -- A Wise Township man is dead, after an early morning rollover crash in Isabella County.

The Sheriff's Office says it happened on East Denver Road near Chippewa Road shortly before 3:45 this morning.

Deputies say the 25-year-old man was driving an older GMC Sonoma pickup when he passed his girlfriend who was in another vehicle.

The man then lost control of the truck, rolled it several times and was ejected.

The man was not wearing his seat belt, according to deputies.

